Cepton Inc at JPMorgan Auto Conference Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Jun Pei - Cepton, Inc. - CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning. Good afternoon. Good evening -- wherever you are. Thank you so much for the introduction, Samik. We're honored to be here at the JPMorgan conference.



We are Cepton Technologies based in Silicon Valley. So we started quite a while ago -- by now, six years ago. We started the company with a very much of a market focus -- not just a technology focus, but market focus -- that we wanted to build lidars for everyday vehicles. We actually focused our development in the ADAS market, and this actually has a lot of implications in our development.



Unlike many companies in Silicon Valley -- started with a technology and looking for the application, we actually started with a thesis, that we want to put lidars to be a safety device in vehicles and save lives. And that thesis actually commanded us to do a technology development and to do a commercial engagement and eventually, led to a success story with -- what you just heard -- the General Motors' Ultra Cruise platform that was awarded to us.



So what we have developed with this th