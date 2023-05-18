Cepton Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Jun Pei - Cepton, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning. This is time to convene the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cepton, Inc., which we refer to as the company. I am Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of the company. On behalf of the company and the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome you to this meeting. I will serve as the Chairman of this meeting.



Today's meeting is being held virtually. Stockholders wishing to vote online during the meeting or stockholders wishing to change their vote are required to follow the procedures set forth in the company's proxy materials. We have solicited the proxy forms from stockholders, allowing stockholders to specify how they want the persons designated as their proxies to vote at this meeting.



I would like to begin the meeting by introducing Hull Xu, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary; and Karen Smith of Advantage Proxy, the company's proxy solicitor. Nathan Evans and Cecil Mak represents KPMG LLP, the company's independent auditor is also participating in this