Q2 2023 Cepton Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Cepton Inc business update and earnings call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Hull Xu, CFO.



Hull Xu - Cepton, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, and welcome to Cepton's second quarter 2023 earnings call and business update. With me today are Jun Pei, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Hourtienne, Senior Vice President of Business Development.



During the call, we may refer to our unaudited GAAP and non-GAAP measures in our earnings release. The Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.



I'd like to remind everyone that comments made in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operational and financial performance for future periods. These statements ar