CRA International Inc Corporate Investor Day Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul A. Maleh - CRA International, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



So I guess, as the room goes quiet, that's my cue to begin. So welcome, everyone. Good morning. My name is Paul Maleh. I'm President and CEO of Charles River Associates, and we're very excited to have you at CRA's first-ever Investor Day conference. So I am excited about the content we have today. I have a number of my colleagues. This, I never paid much attention to. If I say something and my CFO's face becomes pained, I know I probably violated something here. So no worries on that. And then one day, I'll update the photo, it's fine.



So I have 4 colleagues with me today, and I wanted to start things off by introducing to you the people who really make the results that I get to talk about quarterly or I get to talk about when I visit all of you. I'm going to start with introducing Margaret Sanderson. Margaret is the Head of our Antitrust & Competition Economics practice. She joined us in 1998 with CRA opening our Toronto office. Margaret resides in our Toronto office, but is the Head of the Global Practice [for Competition