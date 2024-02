Q3 2021 CRA International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Charles River Associates Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded. The company's earnings release and prepared remarks from CRA's Chief Financial Officer are posted on the Investor Relations section of CRA's website at crai.com. With us today are CRA's President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Maleh, Chief Financial Officer, Dan Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chad Holmes. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Mahoney for opening remarks. Dan, please go ahead.



Daniel K. Mahoney - CRA International, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Treasurer



Thank you, Rob, and Good morning, everyone. Please note that the statements made during this conference call, including guidance on future revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA margin and any other statements concerning the future business, operating results or financial condition of CRA, including those statements using the terms expect, outlook or similar terms are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21