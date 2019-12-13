Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 13, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Ted Jenkins - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Communications



Good morning, everyone. I'm Ted Jenkins, Investor Relations at Corbus Pharmaceuticals. We're extremely pleased to have you all join us today as we host an expert symposium discussing the therapeutic potential of targeting the endocannabinoid system. A warm welcome to all of you and to those joining us through our video webcast.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to refer to our filings with the SEC and our corporate website for the latest information on our company.



Additionally, the views will be expressed and the remarks of our guest experts today are their own and not those of Corbus, and Corbus has not participated in the preparation of, nor endorses, their remarks. With regard to Q&A, we ask that you hold your questions until the end of each presentation module, and we are looking forward to spending time with you this afternoon.



And it is now my honor and pleasure to turn the podium