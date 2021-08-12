Q2 2021 Cricut Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the call to Stacie Clements, Investor Relations, The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.



Stacie Clements -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Cricut's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Please note that today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will also be available following today's call. For your reference, prepared remarks and accompanying slides used on today's call will also be posted to the Investor Relations section of the website, investor.cricut.com. Joining me on the call today are Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer; and Marty Petersen, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements including statements regarding our strategies, business, expens