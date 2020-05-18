Cardiff Oncology Inc Onvansertib Clinical Trials Transcript

May 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Neal Howard - Health Professional Radio - Moderator



Welcome to the program. I am your host, Neal Howard here on Health Professional Radio. We are going to have a conversation this evening with Dr. Mark Erlander. He is a CEO of Cardiff Oncology, and he is joining us here on Health Professional Radio to talk about their lead drug and to talk a little bit about clinical trials in colorectal cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and prostate cancer. Welcome to the program, Dr. Erlanger, and thank you so much for taking the time.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology - CEO



Well, thank you, Neal. And please call me, Mark from going forward.



Yes.



Neal Howard - Health Professional Radio - Moderator



Alright. I'll do.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology - CEO



Yeah. Go ahead. Sorry.



Neal Howard - Health Professional Radio - Moderator



Well, I was just wanting you to tell us a little bit about yourself and then talk about what's being done there at Car