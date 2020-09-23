Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning to all of you that have joined us today for today's key opinion leader event. Before I begin, I'd like to thank LifeSci Advisors for putting this event together as well as our key opinion leaders, Dr. Afsaneh Barzi and Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, for their time.



Today's event will focus on KRAS in colorectal cancer, beginning with a discussion by Dr. Barzi on the history of KRAS in clinical practice, the challenges of drug development and effectively targeting KRAS mutations and the current u