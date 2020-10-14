Oct 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Adrian Houser - TrialSite News - Moderator



Welcome to TrialSite News podcast series. Today we are pleased to welcome Mark Erlander, Chief Executive Officer at Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Now Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a singular mission of developing new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need.



So Mark, thank you for joining our podcast today. We are honored to have you on the show.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - CEO



Well, likewise, I'm also honored to be here, and thank you all for taking time out of your life to listen to this podcast. I really would like to talk to you about Cardiff Oncology and what we're doing here, and our passion for cancer patients, and what we're -- how we're doing that, and our involvement in various clinical trials with a drug that we have, that we think has a lot of promise, particularly for colorectal cancer patients as well as other cancer patients. So thank you for this opportunity.



Adrian Houser - TrialSit