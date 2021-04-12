Cardiff Oncology Inc KOL Webinar Transcript

Apr 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Sara Parigian -



Good morning, and welcome to the Cardiff Oncology KOL Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the Cardiff Oncology website following the event. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Dr. Mark Erlander, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer, CEO & Director



Thank you, Sara, and good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our key opinion leader webinar on onvansertib for the treatment of KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.



The first key opinion leader, or KOL, to be featured in today's webinar will be Dr. Daniel Ahn, a GI Medical Oncologist and Assistant Professor in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Mayo Clinic. He also is the lead investigator for our ongoing clinical trial in KRAS-mutated metastatic CRC. In addition to his role as an Assistant Professor, Dr. Ahn is the lead for the GI Oncology Translational Research Disea