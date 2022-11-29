Nov 29, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Sandler - Analyst



Yeah. Okay, great. Well, thanks, everybody, for joining us here at Piper Sandler's Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Joe Catanzaro from the Piper biotech team. It's my pleasure to welcome Cardiff Oncology CEO, Mark Erlander. Mark, thanks so much for joining us here.



A lot to get through in these next 25 minutes or so, but maybe first, you could just sort of level set, give us a little update on Cardiff, what you guys have been up to and then we can jump into some specific questions.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - CEO



Well, I mean, it's exciting times at Cardiff. And by the way, thank you for giving us the opportunity to talk about Cardiff here at the Piper conference.



Some of the really big things that are happening at Cardiff Oncology is that we're really gearing up for our ONSEMBLE, which is a randomized trial in KRAS mutant metastatic CRC. I think that's one of the really big things that's happening.



We also just -- September 12 of last -- of this year, we reported out really mature