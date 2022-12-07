Dec 07, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Silvan TÃ¼rkcan - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



Welcome to Day 2 of our annual JMP Hematology and Oncology Conference. My name is Silvan TÃ¼rkcan and I'm Senior Analyst covering precision medicines here at JMP Securities. It's my pleasure to host Mark Erlander, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Oncology. Thank you so much for joining us today.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology Inc. - CEO



Well, thank you, Silvan. I really appreciate the invite and the opportunity to tell everybody a little bit about what we're doing at Cardiff Oncology.



Silvan TÃ¼rkcan - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



True, yes. And obviously, it's a very important day for KRAS today, and you're forging ahead with onvansertib development in RAS-mutated tumors. So looking forward to your presentation.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology Inc. - CEO



Okay. All right. Well, let me get started then. What is the -- why would you want to invest in Cardiff Oncology? What's the what, where, and why? Really onvansertib, we've