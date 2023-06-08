Jun 08, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Srishti Kotiyal - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Srishti Kotiyal with the Jefferies Investment Banking team, and it is my pleasure to introduce Mark Erlander, CEO of Cardiff Oncology.



Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - CEO



Well, thank you very much. And I really look forward to talking to you about what we're doing at Cardiff Oncology. And forward looking. So what's going on at Cardiff Oncology? Really, we have a lot of exciting things happening right now. First of all, at Cardiff, we have really the first-in-class PLK1 inhibitor. We have the only PLK inhibitor that has high selectivity. And we've also shown it's very well tolerated. In over 200 patients in several different trials over the last couple of years, we've shown that has a very well-tolerated with really no safety signals.



Also, we're coming off the heels of some very exciting and robust data and our lead program in CRC specifically KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. And specifically, we're looking at o