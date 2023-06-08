Jun 08, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Srishti Kotiyal - Jefferies LLC - Analyst
Good morning, and welcome to the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Srishti Kotiyal with the Jefferies Investment Banking team, and it is my pleasure to introduce Mark Erlander, CEO of Cardiff Oncology.
Mark Erlander - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. - CEO
Well, thank you very much. And I really look forward to talking to you about what we're doing at Cardiff Oncology. And forward looking. So what's going on at Cardiff Oncology? Really, we have a lot of exciting things happening right now. First of all, at Cardiff, we have really the first-in-class PLK1 inhibitor. We have the only PLK inhibitor that has high selectivity. And we've also shown it's very well tolerated. In over 200 patients in several different trials over the last couple of years, we've shown that has a very well-tolerated with really no safety signals.
Also, we're coming off the heels of some very exciting and robust data and our lead program in CRC specifically KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. And specifically, we're looking at o
Cardiff Oncology Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jun 08, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...