Cardiff Oncology Inc Clinical Update Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology Clinical Development Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, September 26, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kiki Patel of Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead.



Kiki Patel - Gilmartin Group LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. Slides for today's investor call can be found on the homepage in the events and presentation tab of the Cardiff Oncology website at www.cardiffoncology.com. Joining us on the call today from Cardiff Oncology, our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Erlander; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Fairooz Kabbinavar.



During this call, management will make forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to guidance results and the timing of data readouts for advancement of clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Our actual re