Dec 08, 2022 / 06:25PM GMT

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, welcome back to the Barclays Global TMT Conference. I'm Tom O'Malley, its mid-cap U.S. semiconductors and semiconductor capital equipment analyst. Pleased to have Bill Brennan and Dan Fleming here, CEO and CFO of Credo. Thank you for being here, guys.



William J. Brennan - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - President, CEO & Director



Absolutely.



Daniel Fleming - Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd - CFO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystGreat. So why don't we start off, I think this is always very useful, particularly for companies that we cover that are bit younger. You went public around a year ago and it's been quite an adventure in the semiconductor space. But why don't you kick off and just remind us what were the goals when you were going public as a company? How