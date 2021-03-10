Q4 2020 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the webinar. (Operator Instructions)



Will Logan - Creative Realities, Inc. - CFO



Welcome to the CRI 2020 financial results and earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. The company's prepared remarks will include a brief presentation of company materials, which can be viewed during this webcast through the webinar by joining joinwebinar.com and entering the meeting ID 587674747.



Following the company's prepared remarks, there will be a live question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, please hit the raise hand button within the webcast control panel. Alternatively, questions can be submitted during the call via email to [email protected]. This call, including the presented materials, will be recorded and a copy will be available on our website at cri.com following completion of the call.



Joining me on the call today will be Rick Mills, CEO of CRI. Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forwar