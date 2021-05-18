Q1 2021 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Will Logan - Creative Realities, Inc. - CFO



Good morning. I am Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities, Inc. Welcome to the CRI first-quarter 2021 financial results and earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. (Conference Instructions)



Alternatively, questions can be submitted during the call via email to [email protected]. This call will be recorded, and a copy will be available on our website at cri.com following completion of the call. Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, CEO of CRI.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. The words anticipates, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may, propose, and similar expressions or the negative versions of such words or expression as they relate to us or our management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause these resul