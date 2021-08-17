Aug 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Will Logan - Creative Realities, Inc. - CFO
Good morning. I'm Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities, Inc. Welcome to the CRI second-quarter 2021 financial results and earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. The company's prepared remarks will include a brief commentary from management, which can be viewed through the webinar by logging in to joinwebinar.com and entering the meeting ID 250485091. (Operator Instructions)
Alternatively, questions can be submitted during the call via e-mail to [email protected]. This call, including the materials presented, will be recorded, and a copy will be available on our website at cri.com following completion of the call. Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, CEO of CRI.
Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. The words anticipates, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may, propose, and similar expressions or the negative versions of such words or expressions as they
Q2 2021 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
