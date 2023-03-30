Q4 2022 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Creative Realities Incorporated 2022 Year End Earnings Conference Call.



This call will be recorded. A copy will be available on the company's website at CRI.com following the completion of the call.



The company has prepared remarks summarizing the annual results, along with additional industry and company updates.



Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer; and Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you very much.



Mr. Logan, you may begin.



Will Logan - Creative Realities - CFO



Thanks, [Norma]. Good morning. This is Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities Inc. Welcome to our financial results and earnings call for the year ended December 31 2022.



I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements.



The words anticipated, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may, propose and similar expressions of the nega