Q2 2023 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the second quarter 2023 Creative Realities, Inc. earnings conference call. This call will be recorded and a copy will be available on the company's website at cri.com. Following the completion of the call, the company has prepared remarks summarizing the interim results along with additional industry and company update. Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, CEO; and Will Logan, CFO. Thank you very much. Mr. Logan, you may begin.
Will Logan - Creative Realities, Inc. - CFO
Thank you and good morning. This is Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities, Inc. Welcome to our financial results and earnings call for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements.
The words anticipated, will, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may propose and similar expressions of the negative versions of such words or expressions as they relate to us or
