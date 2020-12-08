Dec 08, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning everyone, and welcome to our Virtual Key Opinion Leader call to discuss clinical data on our first-in-class IRAK4 inhibitor, CA-4948. 12 months ago, we outlined our goals for 2020 to provide data updates from both of our ongoing clinical trials of CA-4948. Today, we're excited to provide these updates.



For the NHL study, in a presentation yesterday at ASH, we formally identified our recommended Phase II dose, which has demonstrated tumor reduction in 6 of 7 patients and robust tolerability up to 2 years. All of this in single-agent therapy in a heavily pretreated patient population. These are patients who enrolled in our study after feeling on average 4 prior lines of treatment with other therapies.



In addition, we are especially excited about the identification of 2 new biomarkers, which we expect will help us with patient selection and enrichment as we advance into the combination study of CA-4948 with ibrutinib.



For the AML and MDS study, we are highly encouraged by the data released an hour ago. Whil