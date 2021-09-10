Sep 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Jason Russell - Morgan Stanley - MD



And thanks for joining. My name is Jason Russell with the biotech investment banking team. And it's absolutely my pleasure to host this fireside chat with Jim, the CEO of Curis.



With that, Jim, welcome, and thanks for being here with us today.



James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you for having us. Really appreciate it.



Questions and Answers:

Jason Russell - Morgan Stanley - MD

Yes. Listen, it's -- maybe just jump right in. You've had a really incredible 12 months as a company.

James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director