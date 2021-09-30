Sep 30, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT
Alethia Young - Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. - Analyst
Hey, everybody. It's Alethia Young here. I cover large cap, small mid-cap biotech at Cantor. Very happy to have Curis here with me. I have Jim Dentzer, who is the President and CEO. So we will be doing a fireside chat, and so we will do that for 30 minutes. And I guess we'll just -- Jim maybe take 30 seconds to 60 seconds to level set for everybody what's been going on. You've had kind of a very exciting past 12 months.
James Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President & CEO
Absolutely. It's been an incredible year for us. Thank you, Alethia. First and foremost, thank you for having us. It's always great to see you and great to be here at your conference. The last 12 months have been transformative for Curis. We are obviously in a very different place. In fact, I think the most recent data at EHA capped off the sprint that we now have for the discussion with FDA, which is fantastic.
We've got a drug, IRAK4, as you know, within the AML and MDS context that looks as though it will be amenable for monotherapy in t
Curis Inc at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
