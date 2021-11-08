Nov 08, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Ryan Silva -



Okay. Perfect. Yes. So I'll just kick off. Thank you all for joining, and welcome to the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference. I'm Ryan Silva, VP and our Equity Capital Markets team here at Credit Suisse. And it's my pleasure to present to you here today the team from Curis that well be presenting to you. At the conclusion of this presentation feel free to send through any questions through the appropriate -- the appropriate moderator e-mail channel. And with that, I will turn it over to James Dentzer from the company to introduce the opportunity.



James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



And I'm just going to verify before I get started, you can see my screen?



Ryan Silva -



I can, yes.



James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Excellent. Thank you. Thank you very much for having us, and thank you, everyone who's watching the webcast today. So I would not go through every slide in our corporate deck, but there are a number of slides here t