Dec 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Curis' Call for the 2022 ASH Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Please go ahead.
James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On the call today, we have Bob Martell, our Head of R&D, who will be sharing the latest clinical data from our TakeAim Leukemia study. We're also pleased to have Eric Winer, our Clinical Director of Adult Leukemia at Dana-Farber joining us to add his perspective.
With that, let's get started. Bob?
Robert E. Martell - Curis, Inc. - Head of Research & Development
Great. Thank you, Jim. So I am very excited to share the updated clinical data for emavusertib in AML and high-risk MDS, which further reinforce monotherapy activity of emavusertib. From preclinical work and past clinical studies, we've identified targeted populatio
Curis Inc to Discuss Updated Emavusertib Clinical Data Call Transcript
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...