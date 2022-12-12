Dec 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Curis' Call for the 2022 ASH Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to James Dentzer, President and CEO of Curis. Please go ahead.



James E. Dentzer - Curis, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On the call today, we have Bob Martell, our Head of R&D, who will be sharing the latest clinical data from our TakeAim Leukemia study. We're also pleased to have Eric Winer, our Clinical Director of Adult Leukemia at Dana-Farber joining us to add his perspective.



With that, let's get started. Bob?



Robert E. Martell - Curis, Inc. - Head of Research & Development



Great. Thank you, Jim. So I am very excited to share the updated clinical data for emavusertib in AML and high-risk MDS, which further reinforce monotherapy activity of emavusertib. From preclinical work and past clinical studies, we've identified targeted populatio