Citi Trends Inc at ICR Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 10, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group - CEO & Chief Research Officer



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining us today at ICR's 24th annual consumer conference. I'm Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group, and I'm thrilled to introduce today the senior management team of Citi Trends. With us today, we have David Makuen, who joined Citi Trends in March of 2020, an auspicious time, given the start of COVID. But take a look at what's happening today to Citi Trends. We also have with us the Chief Merchant, Lisa Powell; and the VP of Finance, Jason Moschner.



To tell us more today about the new game plan that Citi Trends just announced to move the ball forward in their buy, move and sell patterns, along with their significant unit growth story, is David Makuen, leading specialty retailer and CEO of Citi Trends. David, thank you so much.



David Makuen - Citi Trends, Inc. - CEO



Good morning. Thanks, Dana. Hello, everybody, and thanks for joining the Citi Trends live presentation at the annual ICR conference. I'm joined by Lisa, our CMO; and