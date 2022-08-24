Q2 2022 Citi Trends Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Nitza McKee - ICR, LLC - Senior Associate



Thanks, Rita, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Citi Trends' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. On our call today is our Chief Executive Officer, David Makuen; and Chief Financial Officer, Heather Plutino.



You should be aware that prepared remarks today made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Management may make additional forward-looking st