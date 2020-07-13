Cytosorbents Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Jeremy Feffer - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to the CytoSorbents KOL call on the use of CytoSorb for antithrombotic drug removal. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the CytoSorbents website following the event. As another reminder, the company may make forward-looking statements during this event and a copy of the safe harbor statements can be found in the presentation, which will also be made available on the CytoSorbents website.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Phillip Chan, CEO of CytoSorbents. Please go ahead, Phil.



Phillip P. Chan - Cytosorbents Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Jeremy, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining today. We're very excited to bring together a distinguished panel of speakers with Drs. Gibson, Storey and Schmoeckel to discuss CytoSorb removal of antithrombotic agents. Before handing it over to our Chief Medical Officer and host for today, Dr. Ef