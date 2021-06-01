Jun 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant -
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Cytosorbents Corporation's Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I will hand things off to Phillip P. Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Cytosorbents Corporation. Mr. Chan?
Phillip P. Chan - Cytosorbents Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you very much. Welcome. I'm Dr. Phillip P. Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Will the meeting please come to order.
Let me take this opportunity to welcome all of those present to this Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cytosorbents Corporation. We're very excited to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of stockholders.
Before proceeding to the business of this meeting, there are certain technical and legal matters which we must dispose of in order to make certain that we are conducting a duly authorized meeting. But as soon as these are completed, I would like to introduce you to the officers and Directors of the company and also describe to you the matters proposed fo
Cytosorbents Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...