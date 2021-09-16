Sep 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Stefan Baudis -



Yes, hello, everybody, and a warm welcome here from our studio in Berlin. We just heard music from the Hamburg group, Roman Schuler. They have a little journey through the Harbor of Hamburg. But now we are here in Berlin and -- at the CytoSorbents' studio. And I want to welcome you all to our next International CytoSorbents Experts' Meeting, dealing with a topic, COVID-19. Yes.



And I have the big, big pleasure to welcome a very renowned speakers and excellent experts. The first one is our chairman of today's event. This is Professor Manu Shankar-Hari from London. He is from the Department of Intensive Care Medicine in Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital and School of Immunology, King's College London. Hello, Manu.



Manu Shankar-Hari -



Stefan, thank you so much. What a lovely meeting and a start to the meeting. Thank you. It's fantastic music. Thank you very much.



Stefan Baudis -



Yes. Thank you to have you here on board. And another thanks goes out to Chicago in the U.S. That's Professor Tae Song. He is a car