Q1 2022 Cytosorbents Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the Cytosorbents' First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. Joining me today from the company are Dr. Phillip Chan, our Chief Executive Officer; Vincent Capponi, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kathleen Bloch, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Efthymios Deliargyris, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Managing Director of Cytosorbents Europe; and Christopher Cramer, our Vice President of Business Development.



