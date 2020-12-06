Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Dec 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



This is the eHealth Radio Network, your source for health advice on-demand. And now your host, Eric Michaels.



Eric Michaels - eHealth Radio Network - Moderator



Thanks for joining us once again here on the eHealth Radio Network. This is your host, Eric Michaels. eHealth Radio gives you the most current health information, news, and advice featuring some of the leading innovators in healthcare and wellness, who are changing healthcare, as we know it. For more eHealth Radio reports, we invite you to visit our main radio channel site at ehealthradionetwork.com.



Today, we're speaking with both Mr. Myron Holubiak, the President and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals; and Mr. Leonard Mazur, Chairman of the Board at Citius Pharmaceuticals, a specialty late-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. And gentlemen, thanks for joining us here today on the program.



Myron Holubiak - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Glad