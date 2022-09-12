Sep 12, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Lander EgaÃ±a-GorroÃ±o - H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Hybrid Conference. My name is Lander, and I'm a Biotech Equity Research Associate at H.C. Wainwright. We're pleased to have you with us today, and it is now my pleasure to introduce our first presenter. Please join me in welcoming Leonard Mazur, CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of critical care products. Leonard, please take it away.



Leonard Mazur - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors



Lander, thank you very much for the introduction. And also, I want to thank everybody that's here in person as well as those who are online with us. I want to thank you for taking the time out to be here with us. And also, just as an aside, I would also like to thank the New York City Port Authority and their bus system for the fact that I'm here because on my way h