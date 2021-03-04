Mar 04, 2021 / 02:10PM GMT

Shau-Wei Chen - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Research Associate



Good morning. My name is Cynthia, and I'm a member of the biotech team. It's my pleasure to introduce Dan Passeri, the CEO of Cue Biopharma.



Daniel R. Passeri - Cue Biopharma, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. First, I want to thank Cowen for giving us an opportunity to present at their conference.



So Cue is an immunotherapy company dedicated to protein engineering for immune modulation. Our symbol -- NASDAQ symbol is CUE. Just as a reminder, this presentation is being webcast and will be on our web for 30 days after this conference that you can listen to. I'll also reference when -- what slide I'm on.



So next slide is forward-looking statements. This presentation may contain some forward-looking statements.



Now Slide #3. Cue is dedicated to rationally engineering biologics in therapeutics, in essence, harness nature's cues for selective and specific immune modulation. And next couple of slides will be e