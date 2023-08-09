Q2 2023 Cue Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Cue Biopharma Investor Update Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Passeri, Cue Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Daniel R. Passeri - Cue Biopharma, Inc. - CEO & Director



All right. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. As a reminder, this presentation and discussion is being recorded and will be available on our website for the next 30 days. Also, please be aware that the slides accompanying today's update may be advanced directly by those listening in on the call, and we'll be notifying you as we proceed through the presentation.



Joining me on today's call is Dr. Anish Suri, our President and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Matteo Levisetti, our Chief Medical Officer; and Kerri-Ann Millar, our Chief Financial Officer. As shown on Slide #2, this presentation and overview may contain some forward-looking statements. And any forward-looking statement made during this call represents the co