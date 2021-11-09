Q3 2021 Curiositystream Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CuriosityStream Q3 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. Thank you. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Denise Garcia, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Denise Garcia -



Thanks, Josh. Hi, and welcome to CuriosityStream's discussion of its third quarter 2021 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Clint Stinchcomb, CuriosityStream's Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Eustace, CuriosityStream's Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions, but first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but rather are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward