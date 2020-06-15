Cutera Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

David H. Mowry - Cutera, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is now 9:04 a.m., and in accordance with the notice of the annual meeting, I call the Cutera Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to order. I am Dave Mowry, Cutera's Chief Executive Officer. I will be presiding today at today's meeting, along with Darren Alch, Cutera's Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who will act as the secretary of the meeting.



First, I want to go over the announcements and some introductions. I'd like to take a moment to introduce the members of the company's Board of Directors, many of who are virtually present today: our Chairman, Mr. Dan Plants; Mr. Gregory Barrett; Mr. Tim O'Shea; Mr. Joe Whitters; Ms. Katherine Zanotti; and of course, Dr. Dave Apfelberg, who is retiring from the Cutera Board effective today. This comes after 22 years of service to Cutera. And I want to share my greatest appreciation to Dave for a selfless and insightful contributions over the years.



Additionally, the company's officers are virtually in attendance today. In addition