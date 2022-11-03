Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Cutera, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
The discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current forecast or expectation of certain aspects of the company's future business, including, but not limited to, any financial guidance provided for modeling purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, dynamic and subject to change. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding financial guidance, regulatory approvals productivity improvements and plans to introduce new products and expand into additional geographies. For words that may identify forward-looking statements, we encourage you to refer to the safe harbor statement in our press release earlier today.
All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors described in section entitled Risk Factors in our Form 1
Q3 2022 Cutera Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...