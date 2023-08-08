Q2 2023 Cutera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made, which by its nature is dynamic and subject to change or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding financial guidance, regulatory approvals, productivity improvements, and plans to introduce new products and expand into additional geographies.