Q3 2023 Cutera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Taylor Harris - Cutera, Inc - CEO



The entire industry is facing the same macro pressures. For Cutera, our business has migrated into more economically sensitive practices over the past few years, which creates more exposure to discretionary spending.



The challenges we've experienced some service and reliability has dampened our ability to grow and will likely continue to do so during 2024.



I'll speak later to how we're addressing these issues but a reasonable expectation is that it will take some period of time after that improvement for us to win back trust. We are being patient, putting the customer first and adjusting our cost structure, as we wait for the macro and company-specific headwinds to pass.



Additionally, AviClear, and our entire skin suite portfolio, including excel V+ and Secret, provide us an opportunity to migrate our business mix back to core dermatology practices over time.



We finished Q3 with approximately $180 million of cash on the balance sheet, with Q3 cash burn modestly below Q1 and Q2 levels. We burned a little more cash in the quarter than we