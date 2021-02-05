CureVac N.V. - Special Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Sarah Fakih - CureVac N.V. - VP of IR



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. My name is Sarah Fakih, and I'm the Vice President, Investor Relations at CureVac. Please let me introduce today's speakers. On the call with me are Franz Haas, the Chief Executive Officer of CureVac; Pierre Kemula, our Chief Financial Officer; and Antony Blanc, our Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer. Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website.



Before we begin, a few forward-looking statements. The discussions and responses to your questions on this call reflect management's view as of today, Friday, February 5, 2021. We will be making statements and providing responses to your questions that state our intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future. These constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the safe harbor provisions.



These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those project