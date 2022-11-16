Q3 2022 CureVac NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Sarah Fakih - CureVac N.V. - VP Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. My name is Sarah Fakih, and I'm the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at CureVac.



Please let me introduce today's speakers. On the call with me from CureVac are Franz-Werner Haas, the Chief Executive Officer; Ulrike Gnad-Vogt, our Interim Chief Development Officer; Ronald Plasterk, our Senior Vice President, Science and Innovation; and Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer of CureVac.



Please note that this call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Events & Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website.




