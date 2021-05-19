May 19, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CVB Financial Corporation 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Christina Carrabino. Please go ahead.
Christina L. Carrabino - Clc Communications & Consulting - Principal
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, let me remind you that today's meeting will include some forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, current plans, expectations, events and industry trends that may affect the company's future operating results and financial position. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and future activities and results may differ materially from these expectations.
Among other risks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry and the company's business prospects. The ultimate impact on our business and financial res
CVB Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 19, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...