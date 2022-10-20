Q3 2022 CVB Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter of 2022 CVB Financial Corporation and its subsidiary Citizens Business Bank Earnings Conference Call. My name is [Sawada], and I am the operator for today. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today. Your speaker for today is Dave Brager. You may begin.



David A. Brager - CVB Financial Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and I apologize for the delay. Allen is going to start us off, and then he'll turn it over to me. Thank you.



E. Allen Nicholson - CVB Financial Corp. - Executive VP & CFO



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining today. We're going to be reviewing our financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Our comments today will refer to the financial information that was included in the earnings announcement released yesterday. To obtain a copy, please visit our website at