Dec 03, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas Evan Karson - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD



Happy to have Commercial Vehicle Group with us today. With us, we have Tim Trenary, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Kirk Feiler, the VP, Development and Investor Relations. I'm Doug Karson of Bank of America. Tim, we have an intimate audience. We thought you kick it off to the company just for a few minutes, let's chat about their business and then we're going to do like a fireside chat format, which is only kind of a good format if kind of everyone participates.



So without further ado.



C. Timothy Trenary - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Okay. Well, thank you. Thank you, Doug. I appreciate it. It's a pleasure to be here with you today. Commercial Vehicle Group or CVG is a -- in 2018, a $900 million company that serves primarily the commercial vehicle market. We did, for the 9 months ended September 30, $711 million in sales and had a 7% EBIT or operating income margin. For those of you that prefer to think in terms of EBITDA, that would be about an 8.