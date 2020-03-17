Q4 2019 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kirk Feiler. You may begin.



Kirk S. Feiler - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Lisa, and welcome to our conference call. Joining me on the call today are Patrick Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Vehicle Group; and Tim Trenary, Chief Financial Officer. They will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. We will then open the call up for questions.



This conference call is being webcast and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost savings initiatives and new product initiatives, among others.



Actual results may differ