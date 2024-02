Q1 2020 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Commercial Vehicle Group Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kirk Feiler, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Kirk S. Feiler - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Chris, and welcome to our conference call. Joining me on the call today are Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Vehicle Group; and Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our first quarter 2020 financial results. We will then open the call up for questions.



This conference call is being webcast, and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limite