Q4 2021 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CVG's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher H. Bohnert - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is Harold Bevis, President and CEO of CVG. We'll provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, after which we'll open the call for questions. This conference call is being webcast and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost savings initiatives and new product initiatives, among others. Actual results may differ from anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks a