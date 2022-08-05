Q2 2022 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher H. Bohnert - Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our conference call. Joining me on the call today is Harold Bevis, President and CEO of CVG. This morning, we will provide a brief company update as well as commentary regarding our second quarter 2022 results, after which we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast and a supplemental earnings presentation is available on our website. Both may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations for future periods regarding market trends, cost-saving initiatives, new product initiatives, among others.



Actual results may differ from anticipated results because of certain risks